Deals signed with WB, ADB to purchase vaccines: DGHS

The government has signed deals with the World Bank and Asian Development Bank to get Covid-19 vaccine shots quickly, Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general of DGHS, said.

The World Bank has agreed to provide $500 million to Bangladesh in additional financing to buy the Covid-19 vaccine shots, while ADB has agreed to give $940 million, she said on Wednesday at a virtual press conference from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The $500 million World Bank loan for buying vaccine shots under the "Covid-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness Project" will help Bangladesh vaccinate about 54 million people, the multinational lender said on Wednesday.

Also, the World Bank said the project would help Bangladesh procure vaccines; expand storage facilities; and distribute and deploy the vaccines.