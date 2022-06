A death row inmate allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with his clothes in the barrack toilet at Kashimpur central jail on Tuesday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Golam Mostofa, originally from Utrail village of Shibchar upazila in Madaripur district.

As soon as jail authorities noticed Mostofa hanging at the toilet, they rushed him to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said senior jail superintendent Md Abdul Jalil.