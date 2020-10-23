Death sentence has never brought change anywhere: Zafrullah

Imposing the death sentence for rape has not decreased this crime anywhere, said Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury. He said that hanging has not changed anything anywhere in the world. He was speaking at a human chain arranged on Friday morning by the council for the cancellation of the registration system for political parties, in front of the Jatiya Press Club.
Zafrullah Chowdhury said, the constitution upholds the right to speak, to practice politics and to form organisations. But that is not being permitted. The people must be given humanitarian and true democracy. Everyone must be given the right to speak. There can be no freedom without the proper and humanitarian democracy.
Something else was being established in the country in the name of democracy, said Zafrullah Chowdhury, adding that the people too have a responsibility to bring about change. There is no denying the failure of the opposition parties. He strongly criticised the election commission and the chief election commissioner, saying, "Why am I not able to cast my own vote?"
Raising the issue of the recent arrest of journalist leader Ruhul Amin Gazi and the sedition case against Sangram's editor Abul Asad (presently in jail) under the digital security act, Zafrullah said, "They have been arrested simply for speaking out. Yet those who have be siphoning off billions of taka overseas, are granted bail in advance."
The event presided over by convenor of the council for the cancellation of the registration system for political parties, Syed Harun Ur Rashid, was also addressed by Bhasani Front chairman Momtaz Chowdhury, Bangladesh NAP secretary general M Golam Mostafa Bhuiyan and others.