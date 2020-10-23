Death sentence has never brought change anywhere: Zafrullah

Something else was being established in the country in the name of democracy, said Zafrullah Chowdhury, adding that the people too have a responsibility to bring about change. There is no denying the failure of the opposition parties. He strongly criticised the election commission and the chief election commissioner, saying, "Why am I not able to cast my own vote?"

Raising the issue of the recent arrest of journalist leader Ruhul Amin Gazi and the sedition case against Sangram's editor Abul Asad (presently in jail) under the digital security act, Zafrullah said, "They have been arrested simply for speaking out. Yet those who have be siphoning off billions of taka overseas, are granted bail in advance."

The event presided over by convenor of the council for the cancellation of the registration system for political parties, Syed Harun Ur Rashid, was also addressed by Bhasani Front chairman Momtaz Chowdhury, Bangladesh NAP secretary general M Golam Mostafa Bhuiyan and others.