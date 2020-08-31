Death toll in floods reaches 251: DGHS

The flood situation across the country continues to have devastating effects on people claiming 251 lives so far, according to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

A total of 160 upazilas in the country have been affected by flood that set in during the last week of June, and is yet to subside fully, said a bulletin of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

People in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Madaripur, Sirajganj, Tangail, Faridpur and Netrakona were the worst sufferers from the deluge.