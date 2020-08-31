Death toll in floods reaches 251: DGHS

The flood situation across the country continues to have devastating effects on people claiming 251 lives so far, according to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.
A total of 160 upazilas in the country have been affected by flood that set in during the last week of June, and is yet to subside fully, said a bulletin of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
People in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Madaripur, Sirajganj, Tangail, Faridpur and Netrakona were the worst sufferers from the deluge.
Among the deceased, 41 died in Tangail, 32 in Jamalpur, 26 in Manikganj, 24 in Kurigram, 19 in Lalmonirhat, 16 in Gaibandha, 15 in Sirajganj, 11 in Kishoreganj, 10 in Munshiganj, 9 in Dhaka, 8 each in Shariatpur and Sunamganj, 7 in Netrakona, 6 in Gazipur and Rajbari each, 4 in Rangpur, 2 each in Nilphamari, Bogura, Faridpur, Naogaon and Gopalganj.
The government has prepared 1070 shelters in flood -affected districts.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh is one of the hotspots for a series of floods in the world, a latest study said, noting that 250 million coastal dwellers will face rising floods globally.
In the next 80 years, flooding around the planet’s land masses is likely to rise by almost 50 per cent, endangering many millions of coastal dwellers. If people go on burning ever greater volumes of fossil fuels, while destroying ever more natural forest, then another 77 million people could be at risk of flooding, a rise of 52 per cent.
“This is critical research from a policy point of view, because it provides politicians with a credible estimate of the risks and costs we are facing, and a basis for taking action,” said Ian Young, an engineer at the University of Melbourne, and a co-author of the study.