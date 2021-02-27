Death undesirable, but nothing to do if one dies falling sick in jail: Hasina

Sheikh Hasina joined the press conference from her official residence Ganobhaban. It was organised at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Sheikh Hasina said the government has transformed Bangladesh into 'Digital Bangladesh', and now it is the responsibility of it to ensure its digital security. "We've to perform this duty because no one can get derailed due to this, no one can be involved in anti-social, terrorism or any other such activities."

The prime minister urged all to refrain from any type of activity that causes any loss to the country and its people. "For that, it's urgently needed to provide digital security as well as building Digital Bangladesh."

Turning to critics, she said they will continue their criticisms but they are not realising the ground reality. "Law will take its own course, it's a matter of your outlook how you see whether there's any misuse of the law or not. It's a relative matter what's misuse and what's not, but, I think, the law is taking its own course ..," she said.

Hasina said the Digital Security Act has been enacted for refraining one from causing harm to the country and its people (through digital means).