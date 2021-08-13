Deaths tally drops below 200

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 20.83 per cent which was 22.46 per cent yesterday. The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 16.85 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 11,457 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 12, 73,522.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 108 were male and 89 female. Of the total deaths so far, 15,733 were male and 8,077 female.