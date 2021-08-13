Bangladesh

Covid-19

Deaths tally drops below 200

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 14, 05,333 as 8,465 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 197 more Covid-19 patients died--breaking the 200-mark for last 20 consecutive days--raising the total deaths in the country to 23,810, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 20.83 per cent which was 22.46 per cent yesterday. The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 16.85 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 11,457 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 12, 73,522.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 108 were male and 89 female. Of the total deaths so far, 15,733 were male and 8,077 female.

Advertisement
Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement