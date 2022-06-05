Bangladesh

Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation (BLWF)

Deceased to get Tk 200,000, injured Tk 50,000

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The government will compensate the families of each worker killed in the explosion at BM Container depot in Sitakundu with Tk 200,000 while the wounded will receive Tk 50,000 each for treatment.

State minister for labour and employment ministry Begum Monnujan Sufian came up with this announcement on Sunday in a press release.

The release reads the financial assistance is being provided from the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation (BLWF) fund. More funding will be given for the treatment of injured people, if it is required.

A massive explosion shattered the BM Container Depot at Keshabpur of Sitakunda in Chattogram around 10:45 pm on Saturday, leaving 49 killed so far.

Alongside 23 fire service units from Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali and Cumilla, army personnel have been trying to bring the fire under control for around 17 hours.

