Deceased to get Tk 200,000, injured Tk 50,000

The release reads the financial assistance is being provided from the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation (BLWF) fund. More funding will be given for the treatment of injured people, if it is required.
A massive explosion shattered the BM Container Depot at Keshabpur of Sitakunda in Chattogram around 10:45 pm on Saturday, leaving 49 killed so far.
Alongside 23 fire service units from Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali and Cumilla, army personnel have been trying to bring the fire under control for around 17 hours.