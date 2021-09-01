Bangladesh

Covid-19

‘Decision on vaccinating school students Thursday’

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
A decision will be taken on Thursday whether school students will be vaccinated against Covid-19, said professor Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

"The decision is likely to be taken tomorrow (Thursday) at a high-profile meeting of government officials," he told newsmen on Wednesday.

The prime minister wants to bring school children under vaccination coverage, he said, adding that no guideline has been received yet from the World Health Organization (WHO) in this regard.

The children in the USA are being vaccinated following a protocol and the same can be done here, Khurshid Alam added.

"The vaccination of teachers is almost done in Bangladesh. University students have also been vaccinated," said the DGHS DG.

He said the Pfizer vaccine is being administered at schools and colleges of the United States under their own management. PM Sheikh Hasina wants to ensure vaccination of students before reopening schools and colleges.

