‘Decision on vaccinating school students Thursday’

The prime minister wants to bring school children under vaccination coverage, he said, adding that no guideline has been received yet from the World Health Organization (WHO) in this regard.
The children in the USA are being vaccinated following a protocol and the same can be done here, Khurshid Alam added.
"The vaccination of teachers is almost done in Bangladesh. University students have also been vaccinated," said the DGHS DG.
He said the Pfizer vaccine is being administered at schools and colleges of the United States under their own management. PM Sheikh Hasina wants to ensure vaccination of students before reopening schools and colleges.