Deepening of health crisis feared

The United Nations in a report titled “Immediate Socio-Economic Response to COVID-19’ has depicted a gloomy picture of damages caused by coronvirus in Bangladesh.

UN resident coordinator Mia Seppo in the introduction of the 118-page report said Bangladesh's economy has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Crisis in health

According to UN, Bangladesh has gradually made progress in essential health services and nutrition in the recent years. The country has improved from 32 per cent to 54 in the index of universal health coverage. Bangladesh has also made progress in prenatal care.

But still there are deficiencies in delivering service complying to international standards. In the case of deaths under five years old, 60 per cent of the infants die before 28 days. Before the outbreak of coronavirus, the main cause of child mortality was pneumonia.

The entire health system was suddenly engaged in treatment and management of COVID-19. Physicians, nurses and health workers are engaged in tackling coronavirus and many of them are infected. When fear of coronavirus infections spread, people refrain from seeking health services. The use of medical equipment dramatically decreases.

As per UN report, as many as 41,271 infants were delivered at different hospitals in January. The number decreased to 17,237 in May.

Some 252, 567 patients with cough and pneumonia came to hospitals for treatment in January whereas the number decreased to 52,476 in May. Family planning services are also hampered. The distribution of birth control pills and condoms has decreasesdin the field. Services for newborns decreased by 31 per cent while prenatal services by 33 per cent. The rate of admission of children with high malnutrition decreased by 73 per cent. HIV services decreased by 86 per cent.

UN said violence against women has increased, but no statistics have been given. The risk of mental health is increasing due to isolation, economic pressure and violence against women. The gap between the demand for health service and the delivery has widened.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, a health and family planning official of an upazila adjacent to Sundarbans, said fear spread in the beginning of coronvirus outbreak. The number of patients decreased in the hospital, and physicians and nurses were reluctant in delivering services. This situation remained in May-June, but things have improved now.