Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 103 new dengue cases in 24 hours as of Friday morning.

During the period, no death from dengue has been reported, taking the death tally to 95, reports UNB quoting Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deaths, 87 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.