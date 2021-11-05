Bangladesh

Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh reported 103 new dengue cases in 24 hours as of Friday morning.

During the period, no death from dengue has been reported, taking the death tally to 95, reports UNB quoting Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deaths, 87 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Among the new patients, 89 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 14 cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 705 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Friday.

Of them, 545 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 160 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 24,380 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 23,580 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

