Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 89 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 14 cases were reported from outside the division.
Some 705 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Friday.
Of them, 545 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 160 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 24,380 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 23,580 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.