Dengue: 123 more hospitalised, no death in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported no more death and 123 cases from dengue in 24 hours as of Friday morning, reports UNB.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remains unchanged at 84, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 116 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 7 cases were reported from outside the capital.

Of the deceased, 78 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions.

Some 780 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Friday. Of them, 625 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 155 were listed from outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 22,130 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 21,266 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

