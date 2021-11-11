Dengue: 176 patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 176 new dengue patients being hospitalised in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 96 as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 88 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.Among the new patients, 135 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 41 cases were reported from outside the division.