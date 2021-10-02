Dengue: 188 more hospitalised

Among them, 63 people died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.
Among the new patients, 158 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 30 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Some 1,004 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Saturday morning. Of them, 974 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 210 were listed outside Dhaka.
Some 18,550 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. So far 17,478 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.