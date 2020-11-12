Dengue: 19 new hospitalisations in 24 hours

The number of dengue patients continues rising in Bangladesh as health authorities on Thursday said 19 people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease in 24 hours until this morning, reports UNB.

Currently, 93 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Since January, the health authorities reported 811 dengue cases. Among them, 713 patients have recovered.