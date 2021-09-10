Dengue: 248 more hospitalized in 24 hrs

The release said, as many as 1,221 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Friday morning. Of them, 1,041 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 180 were listed outside Dhaka.
This year's total death toll from dengue stands at 54. Among the dead, 50 were in Dhaka city alone, two in Chattogram division, one in Khulna and one in Rajshahi.
Some 13,255 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. So far, 11,980 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.