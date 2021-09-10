Bangladesh

Dengue: 248 more hospitalized in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Although no death from dengue was reported in the past 24 hours till early Friday, 248 more people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

Among the new patients, 214 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 34 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

The release said, as many as 1,221 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Friday morning. Of them, 1,041 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 180 were listed outside Dhaka.

This year's total death toll from dengue stands at 54. Among the dead, 50 were in Dhaka city alone, two in Chattogram division, one in Khulna and one in Rajshahi.

Some 13,255 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. So far, 11,980 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.

