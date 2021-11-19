Dengue cases drop: 72 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 98 in the current year as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deceased, 90 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Among the new patients, 72 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining two cases have been reported from outside the division.