Dengue cases drop: 89 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

As many as 89 new dengue patients have been hospitalised in 24 hours until Monday morning, reports UNB quoting Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Although the dengue cases were supposed to drop ahead of winter, the country has been recording more than 100 dengue cases per day over the last few weeks. On Sunday, 110 people were hospitalised with dengue fever.



The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 98 in the current year as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).