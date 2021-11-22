Bangladesh

Dengue cases drop: 89 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
As many as 89 new dengue patients have been hospitalised in 24 hours until Monday morning, reports UNB quoting Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Although the dengue cases were supposed to drop ahead of winter, the country has been recording more than 100 dengue cases per day over the last few weeks. On Sunday, 110 people were hospitalised with dengue fever.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 98 in the current year as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deceased, 90 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Among the new patients, 75 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 14 cases have been reported from outside the division. Some 506 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday.

Of them, 388 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 118 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 26,453 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 25, 824 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

