Dengue cases drop: 89 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Of the deceased, 90 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.
Among the new patients, 75 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 14 cases have been reported from outside the division. Some 506 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday.
Of them, 388 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 118 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 26,453 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 25, 824 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.