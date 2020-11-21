Dengue cases increase in November

Last year, the country was hit by a massive outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease. There were 101,354 officially confirmed cases with 179 deaths.



There have so far been 989 cases, with 884 recoveries and one fatality this year. The only confirmed dengue-related death was reported in August.



Reports of six dengue-related deaths have been sent to the IEDCR, which has so far reviewed two cases.