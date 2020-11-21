Dengue cases increase in November

Amid the rise in COVID-19 deaths and infections , Bangladesh is also seeing a rise in mosquito-borne dengue cases in November, reports UNB.

The health authorities said 20 new dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours until Saturday morning - all of them in Dhaka.

Currently, 99 patients are being treated for dengue - 93 in the capital, according to the health emergency operation centre and control room under the health directorate.




Last year, the country was hit by a massive outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease. There were 101,354 officially confirmed cases with 179 deaths.

There have so far been 989 cases, with 884 recoveries and one fatality this year. The only confirmed dengue-related death was reported in August.

Reports of six dengue-related deaths have been sent to the IEDCR, which has so far reviewed two cases.

