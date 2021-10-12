Dengue claims 2 more lives

Among the new patients, 143 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 39 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Some 916 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Tuesday morning.
Of them, 742 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 174 were listed outside Dhaka.
Among them, 75 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.
Since January, some 20,518 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.
So far, 19,522 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.
The number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on 7 September.
In September the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths.
In 7 August, 698 people were diagnosed with dengue while the highest 34 people died from it, said DGHS.