Bangladesh

Dengue claims 3 more lives, 211 new patients hospitalised

Prothom Alo English Desk

Three more people died of dengue and 211 new patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Sunday morning, reports UNB.

With the latest deaths, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year stood at 76, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, 71 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.

Among the new patients, 164 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 47 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Some 967 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday morning.

Of them, 795 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 172 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January some 20,129 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.

So far, 19,086 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

The number of dengue patients hospitalised in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on 7 September.

In September the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths.

In August 7,698 people were diagnosed with dengue while the highest 34 people died from it, said DGHS.

