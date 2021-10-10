Dengue claims 3 more lives, 211 new patients hospitalised

Three more people died of dengue and 211 new patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Sunday morning, reports UNB.

With the latest deaths, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year stood at 76, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, 71 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.