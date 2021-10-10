Dengue claims 3 more lives, 211 new patients hospitalised

Among the new patients, 164 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 47 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Some 967 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday morning.
Of them, 795 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 172 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January some 20,129 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.
So far, 19,086 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.
The number of dengue patients hospitalised in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on 7 September.
In September the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths.
In August 7,698 people were diagnosed with dengue while the highest 34 people died from it, said DGHS.