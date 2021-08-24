Dengue claims another life, 258 more hospitalised

Besides, a total of 258 new patients were admitted to different hospitals during the period, DGHS said.
Among the new patients, 212 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 46 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since 1 August.
Some 1,077 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Tuesday morning, according to DGHS.
Of them, 988 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 89 were listed outside Dhaka.
Some 8,575 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. So far, 7,458 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery.
The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited health care facilities for the last few months.