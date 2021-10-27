Dengue claims one more life, 184 hospitalised

Among the new patients, 151 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 33 cases were reported from outside the division.
Some 864 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday.
Of them, 711 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining153 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 23,054 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 22,101 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.
In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths.