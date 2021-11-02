Bangladesh

Dengue claims one more life in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh reported one more death from dengue in 24 hours as of Tuesday morning, taking the tally to 92.

During the period, 142 new dengue patients were hospitalized across the country, reports UNB quoting Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deaths, 85 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

Among the new patients, 109 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 33 cases were reported from outside the division. Some 709 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Tuesday.

Of them, 559 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 150 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 23,943 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 23,142 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

