Dengue claims one more life in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported one more death from dengue in 24 hours as of Tuesday morning, taking the tally to 92.

During the period, 142 new dengue patients were hospitalized across the country, reports UNB quoting Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deaths, 85 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.