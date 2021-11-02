Dengue claims one more life in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 109 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 33 cases were reported from outside the division. Some 709 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Tuesday.
Of them, 559 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 150 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 23,943 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 23,142 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.