Dengue claims one more life in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported another death from dengue in 24 hours as of Tuesday morning, taking the tally to 96. During the period, 106 dengue patients were hospitalised across the country, reports UNB quoting the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deaths, 88 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Among the new patients, 82 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 24 cases were reported from outside the division. Some 626 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Tuesday.

Of them, 513 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 113 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 24,902 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 24,180 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

