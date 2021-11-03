Dengue claims two more lives in 24 hrs

Of the new patients, 131 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 46 cases were reported from outside the division.
Some 722 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday. Of them, 570 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 152 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 24,120 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 23,304 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.