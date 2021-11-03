Bangladesh

Dengue claims two more lives in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh reported two more deaths from dengue fever in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking the tally to 94.

During the period, 177 new patients were hospitalised, reports UNB quoting Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deaths, 86 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Of the new patients, 131 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 46 cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 722 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday. Of them, 570 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 152 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 24,120 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 23,304 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

