Dengue claims two more lives in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported two more deaths from dengue fever in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking the tally to 94.

During the period, 177 new patients were hospitalised, reports UNB quoting Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deaths, 86 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.