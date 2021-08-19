Dengue death toll rises to 30 with 4 more die in 24hrs

Among the new patients, 273 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 33 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

The country has been seeing over 200 dengue patients per day for the last 17 days since 1 August.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited health care facilities for the last few months.