Dengue death toll rises to 37 and 276 more hospitalised

Of the deceased, 33 died alone in Dhaka city, two in Chattogram division, one in Khulna and one in Rajshahi.
Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since 1 August.
The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited health care facilities for the last few months.
Some 1,146 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday morning, according to DGHS.
Most of the cases have been reported in the capital so far, said the health authorities.
Of them, 1,059 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the rest were listed outside Dhaka.
Some 8,317 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January, and 7,134 of them have been released after they recovered from the disease.