Bangladesh

Dengue death toll rises to 37 and 276 more hospitalised

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
An aedes mosquito that carries the germs of dengue fever
An aedes mosquito that carries the germs of dengue fever

The death toll from dengue fever rises to 37 with one more death reported in 24 hours until Monday morning, according to a report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

A total of 276 new patients were admitted to different hospitals during the period, it said.

Among the new patients, 243 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 33 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Of the deceased, 33 died alone in Dhaka city, two in Chattogram division, one in Khulna and one in Rajshahi.

Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since 1 August.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited health care facilities for the last few months.

Some 1,146 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday morning, according to DGHS.

Most of the cases have been reported in the capital so far, said the health authorities.

Of them, 1,059 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the rest were listed outside Dhaka.

Some 8,317 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January, and 7,134 of them have been released after they recovered from the disease.

