Dengue death toll rises to 37 and 276 more hospitalised

The death toll from dengue fever rises to 37 with one more death reported in 24 hours until Monday morning, according to a report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

A total of 276 new patients were admitted to different hospitals during the period, it said.

Among the new patients, 243 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 33 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.