Dengue kills two more in Dhaka city in 24 hours

Dengue claimed two more lives in Dhaka city while 219 new patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

With the latest figure, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 65 this year. Among the dead, 60 in Dhaka while two each died in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

