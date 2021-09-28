Bangladesh

Dengue kills two more in Dhaka city in 24 hours

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dengue claimed two more lives in Dhaka city while 219 new patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

With the latest figure, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 65 this year. Among the dead, 60 in Dhaka while two each died in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 167 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 52 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Some 954 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday morning. Of them, 736 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 218 were listed outside Dhaka.

Some 17,790 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. So far, 16,771 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.

