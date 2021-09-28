Dengue kills two more in Dhaka city in 24 hours

Among the new patients, 167 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 52 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Some 954 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday morning. Of them, 736 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 218 were listed outside Dhaka.
Some 17,790 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. So far, 16,771 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.