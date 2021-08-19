Dengue: One dies, 270 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 240 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 30 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Of the deceased so far, 27 died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram, one in Khulna and one in Rajshahi.
The country has been seeing over 200 dengue patients per day for the last 19 days since 1 August.
The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited health care facilities for the last few months.
Some 1,238 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Thursday morning, according to DGHS.
Most of the cases have been reported in the capital so far, said the health authorities.
Of them, 1,145 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the rest were listed outside Dhaka.
Some 7,251 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January, and 5,982 of them have been released after they recovered from the disease.