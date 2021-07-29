Dengue spike: 181 more patients admitted to hospitals in 24 hrs

Of the new cases most were reported in Dhaka while only 13 of them were reported hospitalised outside Dhaka, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
According to the (DGHS), currently 642 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country, while just 23 of them were listed outside Dhaka.
Some 2,292 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January - 1,646 of them have been released after recovery.
The DGHS reported 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths in 2020.
Official figures state 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.
Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. In the years that followed, the country learned to deal with the disease much better, but it did become endemic.
Fatalities almost fell to zero at one stage, before surging again in 2018, leading to the horrific crisis the following year.