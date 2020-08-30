Detection rate decreases to 15.90pc as below 12,000 samples tested

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Sunday rose to 310,822 as 1,897 more people were found to be positive, after testing 11,934 samples in 24 hours.

During that time 42 more patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 4,248, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 15.90 per cent, which is less than the rate reported in the previous 24 hours.