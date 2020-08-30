Detection rate decreases to 15.90pc as below 12,000 samples tested

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Sunday rose to 310,822 as 1,897 more people were found to be positive, after testing 11,934 samples in 24 hours.
During that time 42 more patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 4,248, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 15.90 per cent, which is less than the rate reported in the previous 24 hours.
The DGHS on Friday said the detection rate in the previous 24 hours was 18.23 per cent. On 20 May, the detection rate was 15.84 per cent.
The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 20.21 per cent.
A total of 3,044 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 201,907.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 64.96 per cent while the rate of death is 1.37 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 35 were males and seven females. Of the total deaths so far, 3,335 were males (78.51 per cent) and 913 females (21.49 per cent).
A total of 12,120 samples were collected in the last 24 hours while the number of laboratories active in the country is 92.
DGHS on Saturday reported that it collected in 11,438 samples in the previous 24 hours while the number of samples tested were 11,689.
As of Sunday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 15,37,749.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.