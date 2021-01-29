Development projects rife with irregularities

The construction work of a five-storey degree college of Sirajdikhan upazila in Munshiganj has not been completed yet. But the door of the building is already broken and the roof is leaking before the building could even be inaugurated.

In the same district, low quality bricks are being used in the construction of a fire station building.

The X-ray machine in a health complex of Lakhai upazila of Sunamganj doesn’t work. The construction of a college at Dighinala in Khagrachhari is far from satisfactory.

The secretary of the Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Ministry of Planning, Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty, found such irregularities and discrepancies while inspecting development projects in eight districts in the country over the last two months.

IMED has sent a letter to those concerned to take action against the personnel involved in the irregularities.

Pradip Ranjan told Prothom Alo that after inspecting work on these projects, it was clear that development work was proceeding at a snail’s pace. No project was being completed within the stipulated time. Substandard materials were being used in development projects.

He said projects were being taken up where it was not necessary. However, some good work had been noticed during the inspection. The concerned authorities have been informed about the errors detected in the projects.