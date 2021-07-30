DGHS DG for extension of restrictions beyond 5 Aug

The DG also said that there is no doubt that the situation will be very bad if the coronavirus infection rate keeps rising and that is why the recommendation was made.
The ministry was planning to vaccinate 10 million people or more every month as some of the vaccines have arrived and more were to arrive in phases.
"However, everything depends on the situation at thetime," he said.
About union level vaccination programme he said that there might be some disruption if large-scale vaccinations were given. For this the minister will hold a meeting with the local representatives including the mayor and the upazila chairman.
"We can't control such big programmes with law enforcers alone. Everyone's cooperation is needed," he said.