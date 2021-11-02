DGHS former DG Azad's bail term extended

Investigation officer (IO) and ACC deputy director Farid Ahmed Patwari filed charge-sheet in the case on September 30 against six, including Azad.
The other accused are Regent Group chairman Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim, former DGHS director Aminul Hasan, deputy director Dr Md Eunus Ali, assistant director Dr Md Shafiur Rahman and research officer Dr Md Didarul Islam.
ACC filed the case on 23 September, 2020, against five. Though initially Azad's name was not there in the list of accused, later his name was included in the charge-sheet as the IO found his involvement during his investigation.
According to the case documents, the accused under mutual agreement turned the unregistered and out of operation Regent Hospital into a Covid dedicated hospital, signing memorandum of understanding (MoU), testing samples of 3,939 people for Covid-19 at National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM) free of cost, whereas they realised Taka 3,500 from each person as test fee and embezzled Taka 13.79 million in this way.
They are also accused of submitting bill for Taka 19.62 million as food allowance for physicians, nurses, ward boys and other officials and staff of Regent Hospital's Uttara and Mirpur branches.