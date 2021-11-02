DGHS former DG Azad's bail term extended

A Dhaka court today extended bail term of former director general (DG) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), till January 23.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh passed the order after holding hearing on a plea filed by the accused, seeking permanent bail in the case, reports UNB.

The same court on 7 October had allowed Azad bail till today in the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).