DGHS reports 12.11pc detection rate testing 12,730 samples

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Friday rose to 345,805 as 1,541 more people were found to be positive, after testing 12,730 samples in 24 hours.
During that time 22 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 4,881, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 12.11 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 19.25 per cent.
A total of 1,923 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 252,335.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 72.97 per cent while the rate of death is 1.41 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 16 were males and six females. Of the total deaths so far, 3,804 were males (77.93 per cent) and 1077 females (22.07 per cent).
Among the 22 deceased, 13 were from Dhaka division, three from Chattogram, two from Sylhet and one each from Rajshahi, Khulna, Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions. No one died of COVID-19 in Barishal division in the last 24 hours, the DGHS said.
A total of 12,814 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 17,96,509.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.