DGHS reports 13.32pc detection rate testing 11,591 samples

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Sunday rose to 348,916 as another 1,544 people were found to be positive, after testing 11,591 samples in 24 hours.

During that time 26 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 4,939, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 13.32 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 19.16 per cent.