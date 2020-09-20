DGHS reports 13.32pc detection rate testing 11,591 samples

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Sunday rose to 348,916 as another 1,544 people were found to be positive, after testing 11,591 samples in 24 hours.
During that time 26 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 4,939, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 13.32 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 19.16 per cent.
The DGHS on Saturday reported that the number of people died in the previous 24 hours was 32 while the rate of detection was 11.90 per cent.
A total of 2,179 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 256,565.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 73.53 per cent while the rate of death is 1.42 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 17 were males and nine females. Of the total deaths so far, 3,846 were males (77.87 per cent) and 1,093 females (22.13 per cent).
A total of 10,787 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Sunday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 18,21,270.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.