DGHS reports 85 more dengue cases

DGHS reports 387 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital, while just three patients were listed outside Dhaka.
Some 1,470 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January - 1077 of them have been released after recovery.
The recent spike in dengue cases has added to the burden on healthcare providers as the country continues to grapple with the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
DGHS spokesman and line director Nazmul Islam suggested testing for dengue as well as corona if someone has temperature.
He also asked to take medicine on the advice of a registered physician only in case of treatment. If necessary, one could take treatment by contacting the hotline number of DGHS.