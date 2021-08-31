Bangladesh

DGHS reports 86 Covid-19 deaths, 3357 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 15,00,618 as 3,357 more cases were reported, after testing 28,097 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 86 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 26,195, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 11.95 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 16.81 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 4,102 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 14,25,985.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 95.03 per cent while the rate of death is 1.75 per cent, it added.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 44 were male and 42 female. Of the total deaths so far, 16,987 were male (64.85 per cent) and 9,208 female (35.15 per cent).

Among the 86 patients died in the last 24 hours, 85 breathed their last at different hospitals, while one passed away at home.

Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 22 were in Dhaka division, 19 in Chattogram, 12 in Rajshahi, 15 in Khulna, five in Rangpur, nine in Sylhet, two in Barishal and two in Mymensingh divisions.

Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 11,436 were in Dhaka, 5250 in Chattogram, 1946 in Rajshahi, 3417 in Khulna, 895 in Barisal, 1147 in Sylhet, 1304 in Rangpur, and 800 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.

A total of 27,676 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 89,28,345.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

