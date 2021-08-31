DGHS reports 86 Covid-19 deaths, 3357 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 15,00,618 as 3,357 more cases were reported, after testing 28,097 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 86 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 26,195, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 11.95 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 16.81 per cent.