DGHS reports two more dengue deaths, 214 cases in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 163 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 51 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Some 989 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday morning.
Of them, 758 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 231 were listed outside Dhaka. Among the deceased, 58 died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.
Some 17,571 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. So far, 16,519 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.