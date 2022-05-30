DGHS seals 116 unregistered hospitals across the country

The local administrations of Faridpur, Bagerhat, Magura, Keraniganj, Thakurgaon, and Kurigram districts have shut at least 116 unregistered clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic centers following the directions of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday, reports UNB.

Of them 42 were sealed in Sherpur, 26 in Faridpur, 25 in Bagerhat, 15 in Magura, five in Keraniganj, and three in Kurigram according to local authorities.

On Thursday, DGHS directed the authorities concerned to close all unregistered clinics, private hospitals and diagnostic centres across the country within 72 hours.