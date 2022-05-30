DGHS seals 116 unregistered hospitals across the country

No clinic, private hospital and diagnostics center will be allowed to run their activities until they get a license, said the health authority.
A team of the health service division led by Faridpur district civil surgeon Md Siddiqur Rahman shut down 26 diagnostic centers and clinics at Sadar upazila, Modhukhali upazila, Boalmari upazila, Saltha upazila, Nagarkanda upazila, Bhanga upazila and Sadarpur upazila. Another 15 hospitals have been warned, said the authorities.
Bagerhat district administration sealed 25 illegal hospitals and fined a total of 35 hospitals with Tk 522,000 while conducting a drive in the nine upazilas of the district.
Magura civil surgeon Md Shahidullah told UNB they have closed 15 illegal clinics and diagnostic centers while conducting a drive at different places in the district and arrested a fake physician.
Md Moshiur Rahman, Keraniganj upazila health and family planning officer said on the second day of the drive five clinics and diagnostic centers have been shut and four of them have been fined with Tk 255,000. Also a fake physician has been sentenced with six month's imprisonment, he said.
Kurigram civil surgeon Monjur Murshed said they have sealed three hospitals in the Kurigram municipal area during a drive against the unregistered clinics and diagnostic centers.