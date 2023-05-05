PM Hasina interacts with King Charles at Commonwealth Leaders Event

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has attended the Commonwealth Leaders Event in London. The event started at 2pm local time (7:00pm Bangladesh Time) on Friday at Marlborough House of the Commonwealth Secretariat at Pall Mall.

In the event , Sheikh Hasina had interaction with King Charles III, head of the Commonwealth, at the delegate's lounge. She will join the Commonwealth joint family photo session in the Garden of Marlborough House.

The prime minister will also attend the Commonwealth leaders' closed discussion at the main conference room there, which will be chaired by president of Rwanda and Commonwealth chair in office Paul Kagame.