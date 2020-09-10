Dhaka, Budapest agree on nuclear energy cooperation

Dhaka and Budapest on Thursday agreed to commence bilateral cooperation in the nuclear energy sector while Hungary announced to open consulate office here by next January to further strengthen ties between the two nations.

These were revealed in a joint press briefing arranged by Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen with his visiting Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto after holding a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh and Hungary at state guest house Padma in the capital.

After the meeting, the two foreign ministers also signed two instruments on the nuclear energy cooperation and training for diplomats on behalf of their respective countries.

“We agreed on a wide-ranging cooperation on educating and training nuclear engineers and nuclear experts (of Bangladesh),” Szijjarto told the media.

Hungary first installed the nuclear power plant in 1980 while it is currently installing the second nuclear power plant by Russian Rosatom.