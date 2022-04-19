Dhaka College shut till 5 May, students asked to vacate halls

DMCH emergency department’s residential medical officer Md Alauddin told Prothom Alo that around 20 people have been brought to DMCH.

He said none of the injured was in critical condition.

DMCH police outpost’s in charge Bacchu Mia told Prothom Alo that most of the people brought to DMCH sustained head injuries.

Traders of New Market and other adjacent markets also beat up journalists on-duty at the spot. They allege that the media’s coverage of the incident does not reflect the truth.