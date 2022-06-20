Dhaka, Delhi agree to strengthen cooperation in areas of common rivers, cyber-security

Bangladesh and India have agreed to work closely to further strengthen cooperation in the areas of common rivers, water management, cyber-security, energy, agriculture, food security and climate change.

The agreement came at the 7th round of Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) meeting concluded in Delhi on Sunday evening with issuing a joint statement on the outcome of the meeting.

Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the meeting held at the city’s Hyderabad House, according to the joint statement issued after the meeting.