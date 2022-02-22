Bangladesh

Dhaka, Delhi eye greater engagements ahead of PM Hasina’s possible visit

UNB
default-image

In an effort to give further impetus to Dhaka-Delhi relations, the two neighbouring countries are now planning to have enhanced engagements, including preparation for prime minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India at a convenient time this year, officials said.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has already extended an invitation to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina to visit India in 2022 in commemoration of the golden jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic relations, said an official.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen is scheduled to leave here on Wednesday for India as the two sides are likely to begin the discussion during his engagements in New Delhi.

The foreign secretary will first go to Chennai from where he will head towards New Delhi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In Chennai, Masud Momen will see the progress of the work as Bangladesh deputy high commission is getting operationalised.

The foreign secretary is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla on 24 February.

Masud Momen is likely to meet Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar but it depends on availability of the Indian minister,said an official.

The two countries witnessed momentum in their relations last year with a series of engagements, including high-level visits.

At the invitation of president Abdul Hamid, Indian president Ram Nath Kovind paid a state visit to Bangladesh from 15 to 17 December last year to attend the 50th victory day celebrations here as the guest of honour.

Advertisement

It was the Indian president's maiden visit to Bangladesh and also his first visit overseas since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi had paid a landmark visit to Bangladesh on 26 and 27 March last year and those visits were of "historical significance" given the 50th anniversary of the shared sacrifices of the people of the two countries during Bangladesh's struggle for liberation in 1971.

As the Indian president and prime minister visited Bangladesh last year, prime minister Sheikh Hasina might visit India at a convenient time this year, the official added.

The two countries will continue discussion on the agenda as the visit is unlikely to take place before September, officials said.

Connectivity, trade, energy cooperation, water sharing of common rivers are some of the main issues that are expected to come up during the PM's visit for discussions.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement