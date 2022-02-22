Dhaka, Delhi eye greater engagements ahead of PM Hasina’s possible visit

In Chennai, Masud Momen will see the progress of the work as Bangladesh deputy high commission is getting operationalised.
The foreign secretary is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla on 24 February.
Masud Momen is likely to meet Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar but it depends on availability of the Indian minister,said an official.
The two countries witnessed momentum in their relations last year with a series of engagements, including high-level visits.
At the invitation of president Abdul Hamid, Indian president Ram Nath Kovind paid a state visit to Bangladesh from 15 to 17 December last year to attend the 50th victory day celebrations here as the guest of honour.
It was the Indian president's maiden visit to Bangladesh and also his first visit overseas since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Earlier, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi had paid a landmark visit to Bangladesh on 26 and 27 March last year and those visits were of "historical significance" given the 50th anniversary of the shared sacrifices of the people of the two countries during Bangladesh's struggle for liberation in 1971.
As the Indian president and prime minister visited Bangladesh last year, prime minister Sheikh Hasina might visit India at a convenient time this year, the official added.
The two countries will continue discussion on the agenda as the visit is unlikely to take place before September, officials said.
Connectivity, trade, energy cooperation, water sharing of common rivers are some of the main issues that are expected to come up during the PM's visit for discussions.