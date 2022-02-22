Dhaka, Delhi eye greater engagements ahead of PM Hasina’s possible visit

In an effort to give further impetus to Dhaka-Delhi relations, the two neighbouring countries are now planning to have enhanced engagements, including preparation for prime minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India at a convenient time this year, officials said.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has already extended an invitation to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina to visit India in 2022 in commemoration of the golden jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic relations, said an official.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen is scheduled to leave here on Wednesday for India as the two sides are likely to begin the discussion during his engagements in New Delhi.

The foreign secretary will first go to Chennai from where he will head towards New Delhi.