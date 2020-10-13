Dhaka, Delhi hopeful of holding Joint Rivers Commission talks this year

Bangladesh and India have expressed optimism to hold a Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) meeting this year to discuss sharing of water of common rivers between the two countries, reports news agency UNB.

Before the JRC, the two friendly countries will hold a water resources secretary-level meeting to discuss relevant technical issues.

The issues were discussed when Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami called on foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen at the latter's office in the capital on Tuesday.

Bangladesh and India want to resume flight operations through a special “air bubble” arrangement “as soon as possible” after finalising the “technicalities.”