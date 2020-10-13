Dhaka, Delhi hopeful of holding Joint Rivers Commission talks this year

Bangladesh and India have expressed optimism to hold a Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) meeting this year to discuss sharing of water of common rivers between the two countries, reports news agency UNB.
Before the JRC, the two friendly countries will hold a water resources secretary-level meeting to discuss relevant technical issues.
The issues were discussed when Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami called on foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen at the latter's office in the capital on Tuesday.
Bangladesh and India want to resume flight operations through a special “air bubble” arrangement “as soon as possible” after finalising the “technicalities.”
There is progress on that front and two attendants can accompany a patient instead of one attendant, according to the discussion between the two sides.
The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has already announced resumption of online visa application services for Bangladesh citizens.
Doraiswami said they are committed to deliver with their partners in the Bangladesh government, on a special “air bubble” arrangement to resume aviation, very soon
Visa categories currently allowed are medical, business, employment, entry, journalist, diplomatic, official, UN official and UN diplomatic.
Other categories will be resumed soon, the High Commission said on Friday.
At the recently held Joint Consultative Commission (JCC), foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar “positively reviewed” the possibilities of resumption of air connectivity, during the ongoing pandemic, through special air bubble arrangement with equal share of frequencies and routes by the carriers of the two countries.
The Bangladesh side requested the Indian side to reciprocally ease visa and land border restrictions for the Bangladesh nationals, particularly for medical patients and students enrolled in various educational institutions in India.
The Indian side also has conveyed their commitment to finding mutually acceptable solutions to all the issues with Bangladesh.
Earlier, Bangladesh and India agreed to resolve water-sharing issues of common rivers including Teesta treaty and bring down border killings to a zero level.