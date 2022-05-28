Dhaka-Delhi JCC likely to be held on 19 June

The next round of Joint Consultation Commission (JCC) meeting between Bangladesh and India is likely to be held on 19 June which will help both the countries to prepare grounds for prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s planned visit to New Delhi this year, UNB reports.

The JCC meeting was originally scheduled to be held in New Delhi on 30 May but it has been deferred as some preparatory works remain pending.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, now attending the third edition of Asian Confluence River Conclave-2022 (NADI) in Guwahati, confirmed the deferral of the meeting while talking to reporters on Saturday.

Momen also hinted that the JCC meeting is likely to be held on 19 June.