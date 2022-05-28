Dhaka, Delhi Joint Consultation Commission talks deferred

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, now attending the third edition of Asian Confluence River Conclave-2022 (NADI) in Guwahati, Assam, confirmed it to reporters on Saturday.

Momen had a long meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in Guwahati and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Later, they decided to defer the meeting of the JCC.

The JCC will be co-chaired by Momen and Jaishankar.