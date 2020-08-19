Dhaka, Delhi ties growing deeper: Inu

Former information minister and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) leader Hasanul Haq Inu on Wednesday met visiting Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and discussed various issues of mutual interest.

Terming India an "old and tested friend" since 1971, Inu said the meeting was with an old friend Shringla.

He said relationship between Bangladesh and India are getting deeper under the current government and termed the visit "meaningful."