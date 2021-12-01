Dhaka-Delhi ties 'vital for greater regional stability'

Bilateral issues with India need to be resolved amicably with fairness and justice as the Bangladesh-India relations are crucial for greater regional stability and development, said State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam.

“The past 50 years are a testimony, with ample evidence, how crucial Bangladesh-India relations are not only for bilateral partnership and peace, but also for greater regional stability and the development of the subcontinent,” he said while addressing a dialogue on Wednesday.

To alleviate the sufferings and save the livelihoods of millions of people dependent on the Teesta River basin, Alam said, it is necessary that Bangladesh receives its fair share of the Teesta water based on the draft agreement which has already been agreed upon by both the governments in January 2011.